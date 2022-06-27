USD 3.07 bn growth expected in CBD-infused Cosmetics Market | North America to offer high demand | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Infused Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 3.07% between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 21.42% during the forecast period. The market will observe significant growth in North America. The region is creating several growth opportunities for market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The CBD-infused cosmetics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting strategic mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches as their key strategies to increase their market shares.
Innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization will create huge opportunities for market players. However, the lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries might hamper the growth of vendors. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group are among some of the major market participants.
The global CBD-infused cosmetics market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Skincare
- Make Up and Haircare
- Fragrances
- Others
The skincare segment will have the largest share of the market. Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of skincare. In addition, increasing consumer spending on premium skincare products is contributing to the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
About 45% of the market growth will originate in North America. Factors such as the launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for CBD-infused cosmetics, and the rising awareness and growing adoption of organic cosmetic products are driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The CBD-infused cosmetics market report covers the following areas:
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Size
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Trends
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the CBD-infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.42%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.07 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.74
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cronos Group Inc.
- Elixinol Global Ltd.
- Endoca BV
- Green Light Acquisitions LLC
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
- LOreal SA
- The CBD Skincare Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
