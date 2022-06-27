Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Autonomous Data Platforms Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Autonomous Data Platforms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Edition: 4; Released: January 2022
Executive Pool: 793
Companies: 37 - Players covered include Alteryx; Ataccama; AWS; Cloudera; Datrium; Denodo; Dvsum; Gemini Data; IBM; MAPR and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Platform, Services, Advisory, Other Components); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); End-Use (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecommunication & Media, Government, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.
ABSTRACT-
Global Autonomous Data Platforms Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Data Platforms estimated at US$957.2 Million, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period. Support & Maintenance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $351.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $490.3 Million by 2026
The Autonomous Data Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$351.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$490.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 16.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Services Segment to Reach US$629.5 Million by the year 2026
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$150.1 Million will reach a projected size of US$602.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More
