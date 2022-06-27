United States Credit Card as a Service (CCaaS) Market Analysis Report 2021 Featuring Alphabet, Amazon, Borrow, Chime, Federal Reserve Bank, Galileo, i2C Inc, Marqeta, Microsoft, & Zeta

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Credit Card as a Service: Vendors You Need to Know" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new research looks at Credit Card as a Service (CCaas) products which are relatively new to the payments landscape and offer a variety of options for those wishing to issue credit cards. What does the credit market look like given the effects of COVID-19? Is CCaaS right for your organization?
This new report covering vendors in the emerging Credit Card as a Service (CCaaS) market, titled Credit Card as a Service: Vendors You Need to Know. The research explains the current credit market and forecast, discusses the latest in credit products, such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) lending, and examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the consumer credit industry.
Further, this research examines how companies are offering embedded finance products such as CCaaS to allow customers the ability to offer their own credit card product. By way of four evaluative criteria, general advice is provided for those seeking a relationship with a fintech provider.
Exploring a partnership with a fintech is a viable option for launching new products, testing and evaluation. Through API integrations, partners can easily integrate new financial service technologies into their existing portfolio to respond quickly to changing consumer demand.
Highlights of the research note include:
- Effects of COVID-19 on the consumer credit industry
- U.S. credit and debit purchase transactions
- Consumer trends and forecast for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) lending
- An overview of some CCaaS vendors in the market
- Advice for evaluating a fintech partnership
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Introduction
Market Overview
Buy Now, Pay Later
Credit Card as a Service Market Overview
Is Credit Card as a Service Right for Your Organization?
Conclusion & Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon
- Borrow
- Chime
- Federal Reserve Bank
- Galileo
- i2C Inc.
- Marqeta
- Microsoft
- Zeta
