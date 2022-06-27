Mark your calendars: 7-Eleven Day is finalEE back

1,500 free small Slurpee® drinks and many exciting offers available at participating 7-Eleven® Canada stores on July 11th

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Get ready to partEE because 7-Eleven Day is finalEE back this summer at 7-Eleven® Canada after a two-year hiatus. On July 11th, fans are invited to join Canada's biggest Slurpee® run by heading to their nearest 7-Eleven Canada location for a free small Slurpee or spend $20 on 7NOW for free Slurpee and delivery.

To make this an even sweeter return, 7-Eleven is also dropping a new feature flavour – the Crush Cactus Catapult. Available now until the end of summer, customers can enjoy Crush Cactus Catapult's pleasantly sweet blend of refreshing orange and succulent pineapple taste.

The Crush Cactus Catapult joins a star-studded lineup of exclusive Slurpee flavour drops – Frog Water, Blueberry Yuzu Lemonade, Orange Pineapple, and Dragon Fruit – only from Slurpee and only available at 7-Eleven Canada throughout summer. Try them at your nearest store, or go on a 'reverse Slurpee run' by ordering via 7NOW app to get some refreshing Slurpee all summer long and all of your 7-Eleven favorites delivered to right where you are.

"This is the biggest celebration of the year, and we've been eagerly preparing to bring the event back to our stores after two years of celebrating from a distance," says Norman Hower, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "7-Eleven Day is a tradition for our customers so we're incredibly excited to invite them to grab a refreshingly delicious Slurpee on us on our birthday."

Hot Canadian summers are not the same without Canada's favourite drink. This rings especially true for Manitobans as the province has been crowned the Slurpee Capital of the World once again.

If your Slurpee run has you working up an appetite, 7Rewards members can also snack on our delicious Canadian made pizza hot from the oven in minutes. Slices are $1.75 at participating locations for one day only.

Also, to help Canadians make the most of an iconic Slurpee summer, 7-Eleven Canada is giving away seven prizes for one million 7Rewards points with the 7Rewards points bonanza – that's equal to 1,000 free slurpee drinks or redeem points from a menu of free snacks, meals and drinks. All you have to do is to scan your 7Rewards app, and qualifying purchases will give you entries to the contest.

For more information on 7-Eleven Day and to join in on all the Slurpee fun this summer, check out https://7-eleven.ca/7-eleven-day and @SlurpeeCanada on all social platforms.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

