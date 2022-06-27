Make a splash this long weekend with the new Timbits® Pool Float and the rest of the Tim Hortons Summer Road Trip Merchandise Collection

Everyone will want a selfie with the new Timbits Pool Float, an inflatable, floating version of the iconic Tim Hortons Timbits box. It's available starting Wednesday at participating Tim Hortons restaurants for $29.99* plus taxes.





TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Whether you're on the way to the beach, a cottage, or to spend time in the great outdoors this long weekend, be sure to stop at Tim Hortons to check out the new Summer Road Trip Collection, which is available starting Wednesday at participating Tims restaurants and features the Timbits Pool Float, the Tims Beach Towel and Ceramic Camper Mugs.

Timbits Pool Float

What's a summer gathering without a big box of Timbits? Cap off your Tims Run with a float under the sun on a giant inflatable box of Timbits. Be the talk of the pool or lake with this floatie that measures over five feet long.

$29.99* + taxes

Tims Beach Towel

Show off your Tims pride and love for all things Canadiana while relaxing in the sand or on the dock with your comfy red and white Tims Beach Towel.

$24.99* + taxes

Ceramic Camper Mugs

Whether you're at the cottage or a campsite for the weekend, enjoy your morning coffee in one of our new Tims mugs, available in red or white – and don't forget to stock up on plenty of Tims coffee and tea for everyone!

$10.99* + taxes

"With summer officially here and the Canada Day long weekend approaching, we can't wait for our guests to celebrate the season with Tims and our new limited-edition merch collection," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty.

* Prices may vary

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

