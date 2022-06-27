/R E P E A T -- MODIFICATION - Change of time and format - Invitation to media - The Honourable Steven MacKinnon to visit Gatineau SME Prizma Industrial Coatings' facilities/

GATINEAU, QC, June 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Media are invited to participate in a tour of Prizma Industrial Coatings along with the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Chief Government Whip. Mr. McKinnon will take the opportunity to announce Government of Canada financial support.
Prizma Industrial Coatings is a painting and powder coating business specializing in custom coatings.
The announcement of this CED financial contribution will be made on behalf the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED.
MP MacKinnon will be available to answer the media's questions after the tour.
Date:
June 27, 2022
Time of visit:
1 p.m.
Location:
Prizma Industrial Coatings
73 Rue Bombardier – Unit 3
Gatineau, Quebec
J8R 0G5
Follow CED on social media
Consult CED's news
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
