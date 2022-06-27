United States Chargebacks Analysis Report 2022 Featuring AmEx, Arkose, Chargeback Gurus, Chargebacks911, Discover, Fiserv, Kount, Mastercard, Midigator, Sift, & Visa

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chargebacks in the United States: Increases in Credit Card Disputes Threaten Merchant Profitability" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores the current state of the chargeback landscape in the United States, including the key factors causing a rise in chargeback volumes since the onset of the pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of e-commerce sales across the U.S., but it also caused a major increase in the number of chargebacks experienced by merchants across all scales and industries. Understanding the key causes and implementing a chargeback management program is key towards conserving revenue loss for merchants this holiday season.
Merchants in the United States continue to experience high volumes of chargebacks, which pose significant risks to business operations and increase the likelihood of reputational loss.
In the current supply-chain crisis, merchants must take proactive steps to better understand their chargeback issues and reduce the likelihood of high dispute volumes during the holiday season.
It is particularly critical to develop a firm understanding of organizational capability to address all the dimensions of chargeback causes and make an informed decision on how to address this growing issue.
Highlights of the research note include:
- Overview of chargebacks, including a comprehensive breakdown of the dispute process
- Analysis of revenue risks and heightened potential losses in the holiday 2021 shopping season
- Analysis of the key causes behind rising chargeback volumes
- Recommendations for chargeback reduction strategies
- Recommendations for third-party chargeback mitigation services
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- What Is a Chargeback?
- The Current Chargeback Process
- Key Chargeback Causes in 2021 and Why They Are Important
- Chargebacks: What Can Merchants Do?
- Third-Party Chargeback Specialists: An Emerging Service for Merchants
- Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- American Express
- Arkose
- Chargeback Gurus
- Chargebacks911
- Discover
- Fiserv
- Kount
- Mastercard
- Midigator
- Sift
- Visa
