World Unite for Ukraine Raises $34K with Live Event that Kicks Off Its Month-long Campaign to Raise Relief Funds for Ukraine

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Unite for Ukraine™, a global grassroots movement uniting millions of people around the world to support Ukrainians and ease the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, today announced its June 16, 2022, live event in Brooklyn, N.Y. raised $34K for humanitarian relief for Ukrainians. Held in Brooklyn, N.Y., the live event officially kicked off a month-long fundraising campaign to benefit the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation that will culminate with a globally-streamed concert event on July 14, 2022.

"Our live event in the heart of Brooklyn was the perfect kick-off to our month-long fundraising campaign to help the Ukrainian people who have been impacted by the horrific events taking place within their country," said Victoria Yampolsky, an American entrepreneur with roots in the former Soviet Union who conceived and co-founded World Unite for Ukraine. "We are overwhelmed by the love, compassion and generosity of everyone who attended and donated to World Unite for Ukraine. From the artists to the musicians, to our volunteers - it was a truly memorable evening," added Jessica DelVirginia of Insite Strategy, who put this event together.

Held at Emneu Venues, the Brooklyn event featured performances by MASHA BRODSKAYA, a Grammy-nominated violinist, multidisciplinary multimedia artist, composer, producer; and Living Candelabras by Flambeaux, presented by Bright Futurism. Charity auction items included original paintings by artist Harrison Love, jewelry from Bimonte Sorrento, VIP tickets to a New York City FC game with jerseys, and additional raffle items from Chrysmela, VERB Haircare, BK Pilates, QOR360 and Mexico in My Pocket, among others. The funds raised by the live event go toward World Unite for Ukraine's goal of raising $10M for the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation (USUF).

World Unite for Ukraine's July 14 streamed concert event will feature music by Pink Floyd, Pat McGee Band, Anti War Machine (featuring members of The B-52s and Public Enemy) and Resonant Alien (featuring members of Public Enemy, Tesla and Chic), among others. To be streamed on Mandolin to 25+ countries, the event will also include top artists, actors and celebrities, who will present messages of support and inspiration, along with powerful stories from Ukraine that will highlight the country's history, culture and the devastating impact the war has had on Ukraine and its people.

World Unite for Ukraine's charity partner, USUF, is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working on the ground in Ukraine since 1991. USUF supports the development of democracy, a free-market economy and human rights in Ukraine while strengthening the bonds between America and Ukraine. Donations to World Unite for Ukraine's campaign can be made before, during or after the concert event.

To access the July 14 streamed event and purchase tickets, visit https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/world-unite-for-ukraine. All ticket sales are tax-deductible donations to the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation.

About World Unite for Ukraine

World Unite for Ukraine™ is a global grassroots movement that is uniting millions of people around the world to support Ukrainians and ease the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. On July 14, 2022, World Unite for Ukraine is presenting a virtual 90+ minute concert event streamed to 25+ countries that will feature top international artists, actors and celebrities from the U.S., Ukraine and other countries across the globe. With a goal of US$10M, World Unite for Ukraine is raising funds on behalf of its nonprofit partner, the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation. Founded by two immigrants from the former Soviet Union, World Unite for Ukraine is supported by a team of more than 100 volunteers around the world. For more information, to donate and to learn how to view the event, visit https://www.worlduniteforukraine.com/ and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

