EY Announces Marcus Lewis of Full View Productions as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Winner

Detroit's own Marcus Lewis wins EY's Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

DETROIT, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Marcus Lewis of Full View Productions was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Lewis based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Winning EY entrepreneur of the year validates the mission I set out from day one. Creating content that matters and impacts organizations' growth, awareness, and culture is paramount when the right people are telling these stories. Detroit has been the introduction to industries; what better team to have on your side than a native Detroit team who understands community and culture.

As a Michigan and Northwest award winner, Marcus will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

ABOUT FULL VIEW PRODUCTIONS

Full View Productions is a full-service video production company located in Detroit, MI. Full View works with clients to discover their needs, tell their stories using cinema-grade equipment and technology, and deliver engaging visuals that capture the client's vision. Full View's diverse portfolio of corporate videos, commercials, and creative content shows its dedication to developing outstanding ideas and providing production and post-production services.

SOURCE Full View Productions