Laptop Market value to increase by USD 7.52 Bn | High growth opportunities in APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Laptop Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report by Technavio estimates the market size to increase by USD 7.52 billion between 2019 and 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. According to the report, APAC is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growth of the corporate sector and the gaming industry. Also, the presence of key vendors in fast-growing economies such as China and India is driving the growth of the regional market.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing number of strategic partnerships will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the increasing capabilities of smartphones and tablets will challenge the growth of market players.

Vendor Landscape:

The global laptop market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of a large number of established players. Currently, the market is competitive due to the presence of multiple companies that manufacture a similar range of laptops. Most vendors offer traditional laptops due to their high popularity and adoption, ease of use, and reliability as well as the increasing adoption of gaming laptops. Vendors are also focusing on manufacturing 2-in-1 laptops due to their easy portability and compactness.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Laptop Market: Segment Highlights

Based on the type, the market is analyzed across segments such as traditional laptops and 2-in-1 laptops.

The traditional laptops segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Traditional laptops offer advantages over 2-in-1 laptops, such as larger screen sizes, more powerful processors, and higher storage space. Also, they are generally more rigid and durable. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

About 36% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The presence of a large population that need laptops in countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the regional market.

and is driving the growth of the regional market. The increasing adoption of laptops in educational institutions is also contributing to the growth of the laptop market in APAC.

Notes:

The laptop market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.

The laptop market is segmented into Type (Traditional laptops and 2-in-1 laptops) and Geography (APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America ).

, MEA, , and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Laptop Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 7.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

