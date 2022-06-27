"Flying Fillies"-A WWII Kids Action Adventure Book Launches July 4

Meet young cowgirl Dawn Springfield, an admirer of the WASPs—Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II. Her love for horses, her country, and the brave female pilots help her discover that glass ceilings are made to be flown through! For a young girl whose dreams are as big as Texas, Dawn's friendship with the WASPs gives her something she's never even dreamed about! This historical fiction book for kids is a fun, illuminating summer read.

JUPITER, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On a sleepy Sunday morning in December of 1941, a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor plunges the U.S. into the terrors of World War II. Every American must do their part, including 12-year-old Dawn Springfield, who comes face to face with some of the bravest female pilots in American history.

In her new children's book, "Flying Fillies: The Sky's the Limit," author Christy Hui masterfully portrays the obstacles and triumphs of the WASPs, Women Airforce Service Pilots, intertwined with Dawn's coming of age. The young girl's encounters with the WASPs, or the Flying Fillies as she nicknames them, instill in her newfound confidence in grappling with growing pains.

This book holds a special place in the author's heart. "I was born in China, one of four daughters. So when I stumbled upon a WASP story in my local newspaper, I was hooked!!" Author Hui continues, "the WASPs' patriotism, discipline, and values make them inspiring heroines for kids of every generation. Girls today need role models like Dawn and the WASPs to help them discover their true worth. And it's a lot more than just looking pretty. "

Through laughter and tears, triumph and disaster, Dawn watches as the WASPs overcome every obstacle and soar to new heights. They show her that girls can dream big and do extraordinary things—for the sky's the limit!

Thanks to the support of the National WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater, Texas, the book showcases historical photos bringing to life real heroines who shattered glass ceilings in the U.S. Air Force eighty years ago.

Pre-order the eBook to arrive on July 4 for summer reading (link below). Paperback will be available by July 4 on Amazon. Hardcover will be available in early October.

Pre-order eBook on Amazon: https://amzn.to/38UjL9R

About the Author

Christy Hui is an award-winning children's TV producer and writer known for creating "Xiaolin Showdown" and "Xiaolin Chronicles." A love of female empowerment led her to write her first children's book, "Flying Fillies." She lives in Florida and is available for select speaking engagements. Please email Speaker@FlyingFillies.com for inquiry.

About Flying Fillies

A surprise attack on Pearl Harbor plunges America into World War II! Everyone must do their part, including 12-year-old Dawn Springfield in sleepy Sweetwater, Texas. Dawn volunteers at Avenger Field, where her aunt Georgia has joined the WASPs—Women Airforce Service Pilots—whom Dawn nicknames The Flying Fillies. Their stories, courage, and dreams of flying show Dawn that glass ceilings are made to be flown straight through. Official website: FlyingFillies.com

Media Contact

Jordan Lee, Flying Fillies, 727-447-4992, jordan.lee@theprgroup.com

SOURCE Flying Fillies