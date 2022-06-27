"Flying Fillies"-A WWII Kids Action Adventure Book Launches July 4

Meet young cowgirl Dawn Springfield, an admirer of the WASPs—Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II. Her love for horses, her country, and the brave female pilots help her discover that glass ceilings are made to be flown through! For a young girl whose dreams are as big as Texas, Dawn's friendship with the WASPs gives her something she's never even dreamed about! This historical fiction book for kids is a fun, illuminating summer read.
JUPITER, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On a sleepy Sunday morning in December of 1941, a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor plunges the U.S. into the terrors of World War II. Every American must do their part, including 12-year-old Dawn Springfield, who comes face to face with some of the bravest female pilots in American history.
In her new children's book, "Flying Fillies: The Sky's the Limit," author Christy Hui masterfully portrays the obstacles and triumphs of the WASPs, Women Airforce Service Pilots, intertwined with Dawn's coming of age. The young girl's encounters with the WASPs, or the Flying Fillies as she nicknames them, instill in her newfound confidence in grappling with growing pains.
This book holds a special place in the author's heart. "I was born in China, one of four daughters. So when I stumbled upon a WASP story in my local newspaper, I was hooked!!" Author Hui continues, "the WASPs' patriotism, discipline, and values make them inspiring heroines for kids of every generation. Girls today need role models like Dawn and the WASPs to help them discover their true worth. And it's a lot more than just looking pretty. "
Through laughter and tears, triumph and disaster, Dawn watches as the WASPs overcome every obstacle and soar to new heights. They show her that girls can dream big and do extraordinary things—for the sky's the limit!
Thanks to the support of the National WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater, Texas, the book showcases historical photos bringing to life real heroines who shattered glass ceilings in the U.S. Air Force eighty years ago.
Pre-order the eBook to arrive on July 4 for summer reading (link below). Paperback will be available by July 4 on Amazon. Hardcover will be available in early October.
Pre-order eBook on Amazon: https://amzn.to/38UjL9R
About the Author
Christy Hui is an award-winning children's TV producer and writer known for creating "Xiaolin Showdown" and "Xiaolin Chronicles." A love of female empowerment led her to write her first children's book, "Flying Fillies." She lives in Florida and is available for select speaking engagements. Please email Speaker@FlyingFillies.com for inquiry.
About Flying Fillies
A surprise attack on Pearl Harbor plunges America into World War II! Everyone must do their part, including 12-year-old Dawn Springfield in sleepy Sweetwater, Texas. Dawn volunteers at Avenger Field, where her aunt Georgia has joined the WASPs—Women Airforce Service Pilots—whom Dawn nicknames The Flying Fillies. Their stories, courage, and dreams of flying show Dawn that glass ceilings are made to be flown straight through. Official website: FlyingFillies.com
Media Contact
Jordan Lee, Flying Fillies, 727-447-4992, jordan.lee@theprgroup.com
SOURCE Flying Fillies
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.