Humantelligence Named Remote Work Tech Startup of the Year

Humantelligence is recognized by RemoteTech Breakthrough for its innovative approach to improving team performance and optimizing collaboration on the spot for remote and hybrid teams.

MIAMI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humantelligence (HT), a pioneer in culture intelligence and leader in recruitment technology, won Remote Tech Breakthrough's 2022 Remote Work Tech Startup of the Year — recognizing the company's innovative recruitment, culture analytics, and team communication and collaboration technology for its ease of use, quick implementation, and ability to optimize collaboration on the spot for remote and hybrid teams.

Remote Tech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which specializes in 13 technology markets, serves more than 200 brands, and conducts market research and recognition programs in today's most competitive technology sectors, including IoT, Cybersecurity, AgTech, Mobile/Wireless, Digital Health, FinTech, HR and the Remote Work sector. With 1,700 product submissions from around the globe, this year's awards reflect the world's best companies and technology solutions for distributed teams, including team collaboration tools, communication, HR and recruitment.

Humantelligence is the first agile culture management platform to help companies operationalize culture by improving collaboration, driving team performance, hiring for culture, and building inclusion across companies day by day, all in one solution.

What sets Humantelligence apart is its ability to leverage emotional intelligence (EQ) data and surface those insights in daily workflows and tools, such as Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Gmail, Slack, calendar meetings, and more. People are able to improve their communication with every interaction, enabling more inclusive communication and effective collaboration at scale — no matter where teams are located.

In leveraging Humantelligence to build a culture of inclusion and diversity of thought, Humantelligence clients like Coca-Cola, Honda, Bank of the West, Ashley Furniture, BASF, AFLAC, and others have improved inclusion, performance, and team collaboration.

"In an increasingly complex world of work, effective communication and collaboration can no longer remain dependent on in-person interactions. We know it's important for human resources, technology leaders, and managers to empower employees with the kind of tools that enable more effective collaboration and team performance," said Humantelligence's CEO, Juan Betancourt.

"Our tools are designed to fast-track belonging for new hires, increase emotional intelligence for leaders and employees, and build teams based on diversity of thought. Our goal is to make every moment of interaction between employees valuable. When individuals are seen, heard, and valued, employees become more deeply engaged and performance increases – it's a win-win for everyone and we're honored to be recognized for our work."

The mission of the Remote Tech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of remote technology. Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today's most competitive technology sectors.

To learn more, visit humantelligence.com.

About Humantelligence

Humantelligence is the first agile culture management platform to help you operationalize culture. With Humantelligence, you can improve collaboration, drive team performance, hire for culture, and build inclusion across your company day by day, all in one solution. With tools designed to generate more engaging and inclusive daily interactions between employees, Humantelligence helps you drive productivity across your organization in an easy, scalable way – based on shared understandings.

Media Contact

Victoria Guzzo, Humantelligence, Inc., 1 7082504622, vic.guzzo@humantelligence.com

SOURCE Humantelligence, Inc.