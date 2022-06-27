AFRICA, THE GREEN TRANSITION GATHERS SPEED

Ecomondo and Key Energy 2022 (Italy) focus on environmental challenges in North African and Sub-Saharan countries
- Participation of the European Commission
- An exchange of knowledge and opportunities
- Africa Green Growth, the forum with African embassies, governments and institutions
RIMINI, Italy, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From climate change to recycling materials and the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies. Environmental challenges and opportunities in North African and sub-Saharan countries will be the focus of part of the debate at Ecomondo and Key Energy 2022 (Italy, Rimini Expo Centre, 8th – 11th November), events organised by IEG – ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP, Europe's reference point for ecological and energy transition. "The most comprehensive exhibition in the field of circular and renewable energy, a platform for business and research," says IEG's CEO, Corrado Peraboni, "will, in fact, also become a veritable powerhouse for networking and exchanging opportunities between Europe and Africa."
THE INTERNATIONAL EVENTS
Visitors will be greeted by a solid proposal of global conferences developed by the Ecomondo and Key Energy Technical-Scientific Committees, chaired respectively by Fabio Fava and Gianni Silvestrini, at which the European Commission will also participate. A range of conferences and seminars that will feature international, national and local institutions, public and private companies and the scientific world.
AFRICA GREEN GROWTH, THE FORUM
African embassies, governments and institutions will be meeting at the 2nd edition of "Africa Green Growth": under discussion, growth opportunities in the fields of "Green Hydrogen" and "Water Energy and Food Nexus" with a focus on the circular economy and youth entrepreneurship in Africa's ever-increasing integration into world economy circuits. The event will be organised by RES4Africa and the Ecomondo-Key Energy Scientific Committee with the support of ITA-Italian Trade Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Ecological Transition.
NEW ENERGIES
The transition from fossil carbon will feature in "Transition towards carbon neutrality", an event chaired by the OECD's Bio-, Nano- and Converging Technologies (BNCT) task force, that will deal with the urgent need for a global carbon management strategy for the chemical sector that would endorse the sustainable circular economy approach.
DROUGHT AND ALTERNATIVE WATER SOURCES
Furthermore, the European Commission will attend "Water Projects Europe: Actions needed for water scarcity and drought (focus on Mediterranean)" organised with Water Europe on EU-funded projects regarding water shortage challenges; the afternoon session will be chaired by Francesco Fatone.
The constantly updated programme:
https://en.ecomondo.com/events/program/seminars-and-conferences?date=2022-11-08
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847948/Ecomondo_Logo.jpg
Italian Exhibition Group Press Contacts
Press Office Manager: Marco Forcellini, marco.forcellini@iegexpo.it
International Press Office Coordinator: Silvia Giorgi, silvia.giorgi@iegexpo.it, P. +39-0541-744814
SOURCE Italian Exhibition Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.