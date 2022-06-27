Trailblazer Games Announces First NFT Release Date in the Eternal Dragons Saga

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Trailblazer Games is today announcing details of their first NFT collection and release strategy. The collection forms the cornerstone of a multi-chapter epic about the long-lost Eternal Dragons.
Trailblazer have chosen to release the dragons in batches, reflecting each theme that make up the 10k collection. The first batch is scheduled for July 12th, at which point 1,000 dragons will be available to mint. Holders of Eternal Dragons NFTs will benefit from an innovative breeding programme for a sustainable economy, early access and increased power in the games to come, plus many additional perks outlined here.
The team behind Eternal Dragons consists of three serial entrepreneurs and veteran gaming industry leaders from the likes of King, EA and Microsoft, with experience in building large-scale and sustainable free-to-play economies. The growing team's experience spans the design and production of award-winning games and franchises like SimCity and Candy Crush – which touch billions of hearts across multiple platforms – but also the building of platforms and tools for growth and engagement powered by data and AI, plus extensive blockchain development.
"The Eternal Dragons NFT Collection is the cornerstone of our franchise. Everything we do, everything we build is meant to add value to the holders," says Trailblazer CEO and co-founder Alex Arias. "All the franchise game chapters provide added utility for these beautiful and powerful creatures. Owning them is joining an identity, a vision of a better world, connected through play."
The Eternal Dragons NFT collection marks the coming to life of Trailblazer's vision for a new era of gaming. The dragons give owners a playable character in the games to come, providing a level of integration across players and investors unparalleled pre-Web3.
Learn more at eternaldragons.com and via our Medium.
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtoO5-uOXmo
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768104/Trailblazer_Games_Logo.jpg
For further media information or further comment, please contact:
Francisco Reinhard
+49 1575 1502484
francisco@trailblazer.games
pr@trailblazer.games
SOURCE Trailblazer Games
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.