Catering Services Market size to record USD 187.56 Bn growth | Driven by increasing popularity of online catering | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Catering Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report by Technavio estimates the market size to increase by USD 187.59 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.03% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market will witness significant growth in APAC and the region is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. The growing preference for dining in the office is increasing the demand for the catering services market in APAC.

Buy Our Report Now for a detailed analysis of the market landscape, regional growth opportunities, and much more.

Vendor Landscape

The catering services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of international players and many regional players. Vendors in the market compete on factors such as pricing, multi-year contracts, and the introduction of new technologies and new equipment that aid in providing enhanced services. Technavio identifies Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing popularity of online catering, the introduction of new food menus, and increasing promotional initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in food commodity prices, growing preference for home-cooked foods, and rising risks with suppliers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

View Our Report Sample for highlights on the vendor landscape and other factors impacting their growth.

Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The catering services market is segmented as below:

Service

Contract Catering Services



Concession Catering Services

The revenue generation by the contract catering services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of opportunities and catering service contracts offered by institutions.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America

About 46% of the overall market growth will generate from APAC during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization coupled with the increasing working population in emerging countries such as China and India is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. In addition, increasing income levels and the growing demand for fast food is driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our catering services market report covers the following areas:

Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the catering services market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the catering services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist catering services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the catering services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of catering services market vendors

Related Reports:

Catering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 187.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Restaurant market

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 17: Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.3 Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Contract catering services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.4 Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Concession catering services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Service

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aramark Corp.

Exhibit 45: Aramark Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 46: Aramark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Aramark Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 48: bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: bartlett mitchell Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 bartlett mitchell Ltd.

Exhibit 51: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 52: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. – Key news

10.5 CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.

Exhibit 54: CH and Co Catering Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Delaware North Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Delaware North Companies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Delaware North Companies Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Delaware North Companies Inc.

Exhibit 58: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Overview



Exhibit 59: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Business segments

10.7 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Exhibit 60: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Deutsche Lufthansa AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 62: Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Dine Contract Catering Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Dine Contract Catering Ltd.

Exhibit 65: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 66: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments

10.9 DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 67: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus



Exhibit 69: DoorDash Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: DoorDash Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: DoorDash Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 DoorDash Inc.

Exhibit 72: Elior Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 73: Elior Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Elior Group SA - Key offerings

10.11 Elior Group SA

Exhibit 75: Elior Group SA - Segment focus



Exhibit 76: The Emirates Group - Overview



Exhibit 77: The Emirates Group - Business segments



Exhibit 78: The Emirates Group - Key offerings

10.12 The Emirates Group

Exhibit 79: The Emirates Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources



Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catering-services-market-size-to-record-usd-187-56-bn-growth--driven-by-increasing-popularity-of-online-catering--technavio-301574897.html

SOURCE Technavio