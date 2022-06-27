World Finance announces Sustainability awards 2022 winners

News provided by World News Media
LONDON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine has recognised a small handful of companies that stand out for their respective efforts within their particular fields of business and are recognised within the World Finance Sustainability awards 2022.
Now in their fourth year, the World Finance Sustainability Awards celebrate the companies putting green values at the forefront of their business operations.
The importance of sustainability continues to be a major factor for companies all over the globe. We've reached a critical moment and action needs to be taken now to safeguard our future.
Among a number of worthy recipients, Turkish Airlines added 21 new generation aircraft to its fleet, aircraft which offer an average of 15 percent fuel savings compared to their more traditional equivalents. The fuel saving policy is at the heart of the airline's strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Another business making waves with its sustainable ethos is Canadian Pacific Railway. Rail is four times more fuel-efficient than highway transportation and generates up to 75 percent less GHG emissions. The Canadian company has been investing in innovative hydrogen-powered locomotives that use a combination of hydrogen fuel cells and battery technology.
Collectively, the awards extend across 30 different industry segments, covering everything from healthcare to digital currency. But although the winners may work in different fields, they are all united by a commitment to a low-carbon future. Sustainability is more than just a corporate buzzword for these firms.
The companies highlighted have all gone the extra mile to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) values into different branches of the business.
To read more about the full list of winners of the 2022 Sustainability awards pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.
World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.
Contact information
World News Media
Richard Willcox
+44 (0)207 553 4151
richard@wnmedia.com
SOURCE World News Media
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.