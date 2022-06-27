Corporate Training Market in the US to record USD 19.51 Bn | High growth in technical courses segment | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Corporate Training Market in US by Product, End-user, and Method - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 19.51 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The technical courses segment is expected to generate high demand in the market.

Vendor Landscape

The corporate training market in US is highly fragmented due to the presence of many international and regional players. Established vendors are having a competitive advantage in the market due to their high investment capabilities, brand name, and large scope of operations. Other vendors are focusing on offering a wide range of bundled training solutions based on specific organizational requirements. New entrants have low entry barriers due to the presence of favorable regulations and easy access to distribution channels.

Technavio identifies Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

The corporate training market in US is segmented as below:

Product

Technical Courses



Non-technical Courses

The technical courses segment will have maximum share in the market. The increasing adoption of blended learning approaches by organizations to train their employees on technical courses is driving the growth of the segment.

End-user

Manufacturing



Healthcare



BFSI



IT



Others

The market is observing high demand for corporate learning solutions from the end-users operating in the manufacturing sector. The increasing demand for skill-based training for employees at the time of onboarding and during the adoption of new manufacturing technologies and processes is driving the growth of the manufacturing segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corporate training market in US report covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corporate training market in US. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the corporate training market in US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate training market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors in US

Corporate Training Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 19.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.31 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

