Corporate Training Market in the US to record USD 19.51 Bn | High growth in technical courses segment | Technavio

by PRNewswire
June 27, 2022 4:30 AM | 16 min read

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate Training Market in US by Product, End-user, and Method - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 19.51 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The technical courses segment is expected to generate high demand in the market.

Buy Our Full Report on the corporate training market in US to gain detailed insights into the market landscape and growth opportunities across various business segments.

Vendor Landscape

The corporate training market in US is highly fragmented due to the presence of many international and regional players. Established vendors are having a competitive advantage in the market due to their high investment capabilities, brand name, and large scope of operations. Other vendors are focusing on offering a wide range of bundled training solutions based on specific organizational requirements. New entrants have low entry barriers due to the presence of favorable regulations and easy access to distribution channels.

Technavio identifies Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

View Our Sample Report for more highlights on the vendor landscape and other factors impacting the growth of the market.

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

The corporate training market in US is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Technical Courses
    • Non-technical Courses

The technical courses segment will have maximum share in the market. The increasing adoption of blended learning approaches by organizations to train their employees on technical courses is driving the growth of the segment.

  • End-user
    • Manufacturing
    • Healthcare
    • BFSI
    • IT
    • Others

The market is observing high demand for corporate learning solutions from the end-users operating in the manufacturing sector. The increasing demand for skill-based training for employees at the time of onboarding and during the adoption of new manufacturing technologies and processes is driving the growth of the manufacturing segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corporate training market in US report covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corporate training market in US. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the corporate training market in US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth in US during the next five years
  • Estimation of the corporate training market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the corporate training market in US
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors in US
Corporate Training Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 19.51 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.31

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                2.1.1. Parent Market

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 03:  Value Chain Analysis for educational services

                                2.2.1 Inputs 

                                2.2.2 Operations

                                2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

                                2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

                                2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

                                2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

                                2.2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                                2.2.2.6 Support activities

                                2.3.3 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 05:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2020 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                                Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 07:  Global market - Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 10:  Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 11:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 12:  Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 13:  Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product               

                5.1 Market segments

                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Technical courses
  • Non-technical courses

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The technical courses constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was non technical courses

                                Exhibit 15: Distribution Channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by  Product   

                                Exhibit 16: Comparison by  Product

                5.3 Technical Courses- Market size and forecast 2020-2025     

                                Exhibit 17:   Technical Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 18:   Technical Courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.4 Non Technical Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025            

                                Exhibit 19: Non Technical Courses   - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 20:  Non Technical Courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel           

                                Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6. Market Segmentation by End User                             

                6.1 Market segments

                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • BFSI
  • IT
  • Others

                                Exhibit 22:  End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                6.2     Comparison by End-user              

                                Exhibit 23:  Comparison by End-user

                6.3     Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025       

                                Exhibit 24:  Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 25:  Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.4     Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025               

                                Exhibit 26:  Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 27:  Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.5     BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025            

                                Exhibit 28:  BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 29:  BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.6     IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                                Exhibit 30:  IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 31:  IT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.7     Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025       

                                Exhibit 32:  Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 33:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.8   Market opportunity by End-user

                                Exhibit 34:   Market opportunity by End-user

7. Market Segmentation by Method                              

                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Blended learning
  • Offline learning
  • Online learning

                7.2     Comparison by Method

                                Exhibit 36:  Comparison by Method

                7.3     Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025   

                                Exhibit 37:  Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 38:  Blended learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.4     Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025      

                                Exhibit 39:  Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 40:  Offline learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.5     Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025      

                                Exhibit 41:  Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 42:  Online learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.6     COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the market 

                7.7 Market opportunity by Method    

                                Exhibit 43:   Market opportunity by Method

8. Customer landscape                         

                                Exhibit 44: Customer landscape

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                9.1     Volume driver - Demand led growth       

                                9.1.1 Growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning

                                9.1.2    Growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms

                                9.1.3    Rising emphasis on personalization in corporate training

                9.2 Market challenges              

                                9.2.1 Growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning

                                9.2.2    Lack of effective metrics

                                9.2.3    Poor completion rates of corporate e-learning courses

                                Exhibit 45:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                9.3 Market trends      

                                9.3.1    Emergence of IoT and wearable devices

                                9.3.2    Rising popularity of microlearning

                                9.3.3    Growing prominence of gamification

10. Vendor Landscape                           

                10.1 Overview             

                                Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

                9.2 Landscape disruption        

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

                                Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 48: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis               

                11.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

                11.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

                11.3  Adobe Inc.

                                Exhibit 51:  Adobe Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 52:  Adobe Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 53:  Adobe Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 54:  Adobe Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 55:  Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

                11.4  Cisco Systems Inc.           

                                Exhibit 56:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 57:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 58:  Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 59:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 60:  Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

                11.5  City & Guilds Group       

                                Exhibit 61:  City & Guilds Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 62:  City & Guilds Group - Product and service

                                Exhibit 63:  City & Guilds Group – Key news

                                Exhibit 64:  City & Guilds Group - Key offerings

                11.6  D2L Corp.

                                Exhibit 65:  D2L Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 66:  D2L Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 67:  D2L Corp. – Key news

                                Exhibit 68:  D2L Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 69:  D2L Corp. - Segment focus

                11.7  Franklin Covey Co.          

                                Exhibit 70:  Franklin Covey Co. - Overview

                                Exhibit 71:  Franklin Covey Co. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 72:  Franklin Covey Co. – Key news

                                Exhibit 73:  Franklin Covey Co. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 74:  Franklin Covey Co. - Segment focus

                11.8  GP Strategies Corp.        

                                Exhibit 75:  GP Strategies Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 76:  GP Strategies Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 77:  GP Strategies Corp. – Key news

                                Exhibit 78:  GP Strategies Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 79:  GP Strategies Corp. - Segment focus

                11.9  John Wiley & Sons Inc.  

                                Exhibit 80:  John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 81:  John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 82:  John Wiley & Sons Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 83:  John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 84:  John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Segment focus

                11.10 NIIT Ltd.

                                Exhibit 85:  NIIT Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 86:  NIIT Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 87:  NIIT Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 88:  NIIT Ltd. - Segment focus

                11.11 Skillsoft Ltd.      

                                Exhibit 89:  Skillsoft Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 90:  Skillsoft Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 91:  Skillsoft Ltd. – Key news

                                Exhibit 92:  Skillsoft Ltd. - Key offerings

                11.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.              

                                Exhibit 93:  Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 94:  Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 95:  Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 96:  Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 97:  Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

12. Appendix                            

                12.1 Scope of the report         

                                12.1.1 Market definition

                                12.1.2 Objectives

                                12.1.3 Notes and caveats

                12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

                12.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 99: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 101: Information sources

                12.4 List of abbreviations        

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

