New Study Uncovers Crucial Insights for Technology Sales Leaders

BOSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAIN Group, a global sales training company delivering award-winning results through in-person and virtual sales training programs, coaching, and reinforcement, released the findings from its latest study The Top-Performing Sales Manager focused specifically on the technology industry.

Spearheaded by the RAIN Group Center for Sales Research, analysts examined responses from 1,000+ sales managers and sellers globally with a focus on the role of the sales manager and how they can best support their teams. The data was then sliced for technology sales leaders who work in technology services, telecommunications, software, and electronics & technology equipment.

"In prior research, we found that sales management and coaching is a key area where top-performing sales organizations are drastically different from other organizations," shared Mary Flaherty, vice president of research at RAIN Group. "We wanted to dive deeper into this and uncover specifics around what the best sales managers and coaches in the tech industry do, how they work with sellers, what skills they have, and more."

The study revealed that Top-Performing Technology Sales Managers are:

56% more likely to be effective at motivating sellers for high productivity and performance.

81% more likely to be extremely or very confident in their ability to help their sellers achieve strong sales performance.

63% more likely to have received extremely or very effective sales training.

102% more likely to excel at coaching sellers to lead masterful sales conversations.

53% more likely to excel at helping sellers solve problems and challenges.

46% more likely to hire sellers who become Top Performers.

61% more likely to be skilled in helping sellers build meaningful goals and action plans.

57% more likely to excel at planning and analyzing how sellers should manage their pipelines.

A sample of other findings uncovered include:

Tech sellers are 63% more likely to be a Top Performer with an effective manager, regular coaching, and effective sales training.

Tech sellers with less than five years of experience are 400% (or 5x) more likely to be Top Performers when they have an effective sales manager.

Top-Performing Tech Sellers are 62% more likely to report their manager excels at providing deal coaching to maximize wins.

Top-Performing Tech Sellers are 56% more likely to rate their manager extremely or very effective in helping them achieve strong sales performance.

Top-Performing Tech Sellers are 61% more likely to receive coaching on a regular, ongoing schedule.

The average win rate on proposed sales reported by tech sellers and tech sales managers is dramatically higher for Top Performers (74%) compared to The Rest (47%).

Flaherty continued, "Tech organizations that put this research into action will witness significant business impacts."

To access the complete analysis that includes all industries, download the complimentary report here: https://hubs.li/Q01fnVZB0

