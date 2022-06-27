Invitation to Immunovia's Presentation of PanFAM-1 Results

LUND,Sweden, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will present PanFAM-1 results today, June 27, 2022 at 13:00 pm CET. Analysts, investors and media are invited to a webcast and teleconference. The presentation slides will be available at www.immunovia.com. See also press release published: https://investor.immunovia.com/panfam-1-results-partly-inconclusive/
Philipp Matieu, CEO and President, Thomas King, Medical Director, and Jeff Borcherding, CEO US operations, will present. The presentation will be held in English and be followed by a Q&A session. You are welcome to join via webcast or phone, see details below.
Telephone numbers and webcast
Ring any of the numbers below to participate via telephone. Please dial in a few minutes before the presentation starts.
Sweden: +46 8 50 51 00 31
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13
Link to the webcast: https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/806a27cb-a49a-4fa9-b7e7-3ac9fd7a4795
To ask questions, it is necessary to dial in. A recording of the presentation will be available on Immunovia's website.
For more information, please contact:
Tobias Bülow
Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
tobias.bulow@immunovia.com
+46 736 36 35 74
The information was submitted for publication on June 27, 2022, at 09:00 am CET.
About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.
Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.
Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.
The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.
Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/invitation-to-immunovia-s-presentation-of-panfam-1-results,c3591735
The following files are available for download:
Press release (PDF)
SOURCE Immunovia AB
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.