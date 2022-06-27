Hyundai Motor's 'The Bigger Crash' Brand Campaign Ads Win Silver Lions at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

- Hyundai's brand campaign ad won Silver Lions in the Outdoor Billboard Campaign and Print categories in the automotive sector
- 'The Bigger Crash' campaign was also shortlisted in the Design Lions category at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity
- 'The Bigger Crash' highlights the seriousness of climate change and promotes the world's urgent attention to address the issue
- It is the latest Hyundai brand campaign to be recognized with a prominent global advertising accolade
SEOUL, South Korea, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company's global brand campaign, 'The Bigger Crash,' won the Silver Lions award at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 in France, one of the most prestigious advertisement accolades in the world.
The Bigger Crash outdoor billboard and print ad campaign features cars overturned by hurricanes that happened in the past several years around the world. The campaign shows the seriousness of climate change through captions about the wind speed of the hurricanes, not the speed of the vehicles, such as 'Katrina 280 km/h' and 'Jebi 285 km/h.' The images also effectively emphasize the need for eco-friendly actions around the world for the sake of generations to come.
Along with the Silver Lion awards in the Outdoor Billboard and Print advertising categories, 'The Bigger Crash' was also shortlisted in the Design category.
"This award recognizes Hyundai Motor's efforts to show our customers that we are sincerely committed to fostering a sustainable future," said Sungwon Jee, Vice President and the Head of Brand Experience sub-division of Hyundai Motor Company. "We will continue to carry out various activities to promote eco-friendly mobility under our brand vision, 'Progress for Humanity.'"
'The Bigger Crash' campaign was designed to steer the conversation around climate change toward a greener future and shows Hyundai Motor's thoughtful approach to offering various means of mobility. The campaign also stresses Hyundai Motor's commitment to taking an active role in tackling the issue for the benefit of future generations.
Prior to the Silver Lions awards at Cannes Lions, the campaign also received the Silver Award at Graphite Pencil in the Photography category at the Design and Art Direction (D&AD), Europe's leading advertising and design award. It also won seven prominent awards at The One Show Award in the U.S., and silver and bronze awards at The Art Directors Club in Germany.
SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company
