USD 89.50 billion growth in Household Appliance Market | Emergence of AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and LG Electronics Inc. as Prominent Players|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Household Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference is expected to reach USD 89.50 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report is anticipated to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
Household Appliance Market Vendor Landscape
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
- Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The household appliance market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Household Appliance Market Players:
- AB Electrolux: The company offers household appliances such as wall ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, refrigerators, and more.
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.: The company offers home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances, small home appliances and smart home scene solutions.
- Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and others.
- LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances, and other appliances.
- MIDEA GROUP: The company offers household appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, air conditioners, microwaves, and others.
Some other vendors classified as dominant players are:
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Transform SR Brands LLC
- Whirlpool Corp.
Household Appliance Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights
- Product
- Major Household Appliances: The major household appliances product segment held the largest household appliance market share in 2020. The segment's growth can be attributed to the growing disposable income and changing lifestyle of the population coupled with rising urbanization. The growing number of dual-income households across the emerging and developing economies are anticipated to drive the sales of large household appliances including refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing appliances.
- Small Household Appliances
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC: 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Chin and Japan are the key markets for household appliances in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing middle-class population and their rising income, which empowered their spending power on household needs and appliances will facilitate the household appliance market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Household Appliance Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global household appliance market as a part of the global household durables market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the household appliance market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household appliance market report covers the following areas:
- Household Appliance Market Size
- Household Appliance Market Trends
- Household Appliance Market Industry Analysis
Household Appliance Marke Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliance market growth during
the next five years
- Estimation of the household appliance market size and its contribution to the parent
market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the household appliance market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliance
market, vendors
Household Appliance Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 89.50 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.36
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- MIDEA GROUP
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Transform SR Brands LLC
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
