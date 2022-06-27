Yidu Tech Announces Annual Results for Fiscal Year 2022

HONG KONG, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yidu Tech Inc. ("Yidu Tech", the "Group", HKEx: 2158), a leading company in China's healthcare intelligence industry, announced its annual results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ("FY2022" or the "Reporting Period"). During the Reporting Period, the Group's overall revenue continued to improve, with total revenue reaching RMB1,237 million, up 42.7% year-on-year ("YoY"), and gross profit increasing 22.0% YoY to RMB399 million.
Achieving synergies among the three business segments
Since the fiscal year 2019, the three business segments of Yidu Tech have maintained rapid growth for three consecutive years.
The Big Data Platform and Solutions segment continued to grow during the Reporting Period, with revenue up by 10.7% YoY to RMB445 million with a gross margin of 43.3%. As of March 31, 2022, Yidu Tech provided data intelligence platforms and data analytics-driven solutions to 82 leading research hospitals and 26 regulators and policy makers in China.
The Life Sciences Solutions segment maintained strong growth, with revenue reaching RMB359 million, a significant increase of 95.0% YoY, and a gross margin of 24.7%. During the Reporting Period, the number of active clients grew to 141, and the revenue retention of the core pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device clients was 130%.
The Health Management Platform and Solutions segment grew significantly in FY2022, with revenue amounting to RMB425 million, up 68.5% YoY, and a gross margin of 27.7%. During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to increase its market penetration of the "Hui Min Bao" business and has served 1 province and 9 cities, for a total of 22 cities. At the end of the Reporting Period, the number of active users who completed at least one transaction on Yidu Tech's health management platform reached 12 million.
According to the "14th Five-Year Plan", China's digital economy is expected to account for 10% of GDP in 2025. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, the market size of China's healthcare intelligence industry is expected to exceed RMB1.1 trillion in 2030. Overall, the healthcare intelligence industry has a vast growth potential.
Ms. Gong Yingying (Rujing), Chairlady, CEO and Founder of Yidu Tech, remarked, "Going forward, Yidu Tech will adhere to its mission of making value-based precision healthcare accessible to everyone and strengthen its core technology capabilities and ability to cultivate the healthcare ecosystem, thereby creating long-term value for the healthcare intelligence industry."
SOURCE Yidu Tech
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.