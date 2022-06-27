Digital 9 Infrastructure plc To Acquire CPP Investments' Entire Stake in Arqiva

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has agreed to terms with Digital 9 Infrastructure plc (D9) to sell its entire stake in Arqiva Group Limited. Arqiva Group is the leading wireless infrastructure provider of television and radio broadcasting services in the U.K. and a leading internet of things connectivity platform for U.K. utilities providers.
CPP Investments first acquired a stake in Arqiva in 2009, making this one of the Fund's longest-standing investments in the U.K. and in the global infrastructure portfolio to date.
"Since the initial investment, CPP Investments supported the company in its operational and financial transformation to adapt to the dynamic nature of the U.K.'s digital and broadcast infrastructure and we are confident the business will be well supported by both its new and existing investors," said Scott Lawrence, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, CPP Investments. "With D9's investment expertise in digital infrastructure, we feel they are well positioned to help deliver Arqiva's ongoing strategy and ambitions."
CPP Investments' net proceeds from the transaction, after certain costs and adjustments, are expected to be approximately C$585 million.
The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the second half of 2022.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2022, the Fund totalled $539 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
