Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features NEA Jazz Master, 20x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 38x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Guitarist PAT METHENY on Thursday and Friday September 1 and 2

NEA Jazz Master, 20x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 38x-GRAMMY® Award-Nominated Jazz Guitarist & Composer PAT METHENY will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday September 1 at 7:00 P.M. & Friday September 2 at 7:00 & 9:30 P.M. Pat Metheny joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for PAT METHENY, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features NEA Jazz Master, 20x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 38x-GRAMMY® Award-Nominated Jazz Guitarist & Composer PAT METHENY on Thursday September 1 at 7:00 P.M. & Friday September 2 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

Pat Metheny burst onto the international jazz scene in 1974. With the release of his first album, 'Bright Size Life' (1975), Metheny reinvented the traditional "jazz guitar" sound for a new generation of players. Throughout his career, he has continued to re-define the genre by utilizing new technology and constantly working to evolve the improvisational and sonic potential of his instrument. Metheny has also been a true musical pioneer in the realm of electronic music, and was one of the very first jazz musicians to treat the synthesizer as a serious musical instrument.

Metheny's versatility is almost nearly without peer on any instrument. Over the years, he has performed with artists as diverse as Steve Reich to Ornette Coleman to Herbie Hancock to Jim Hall to Milton Nascimento to David Bowie. Metheny's body of work includes compositions for solo guitar, small ensembles, electric and acoustic instruments, large orchestras, and ballet pieces - with settings ranging from modern jazz to rock to classical.

It is one thing to attain popularity as a musician, but it is another to receive the kind of acclaim Metheny has garnered from critics and peers. Over the years, he has won countless polls as "Best Jazz Guitarist" as well as 3 Gold Albums for 'Still Life (Talking)', 'Letter from Home' and 'Secret Story'. Pat Metheny has also won 20 GRAMMY® Awards in 10 different categories including "Best Rock Instrumental"; "Best Contemporary Jazz Recording"; "Best Jazz Instrumental Solo" & "Best Instrumental Composition." In addition, The Pat Metheny Group won an unprecedented 7 consecutive GRAMMY® Awards for seven consecutive albums.

"It is an honor to have legendary 20x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Guitarist Pat Metheny grace the stage at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "Pat is an extraordinary musician and we look forward to having his fans experience his outstanding music at Jimmy's supported by our new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. It will be a peak musical experience for all in attendance."

Tickets for NEA Jazz Master, 20x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 38x-GRAMMY® Award-Nominated Jazz Guitarist & Composer PAT METHENY on Thursday September 1 at 7:00 P.M. & Friday September 2 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Pat Metheny Event Page.

