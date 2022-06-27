Abcam: Appointment of Vice President of Investor Relations

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- Abcam plc ("Abcam," "Company," "Group") ABC ABCM, a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today announces the appointment of Tommy Thomas as Vice President of Investor Relations.
Tommy, who will be based in our Waltham, MA office, has over 20 years' experience in the life sciences sector, largely focused in the area of research tools. He joins Abcam from Avantor, where he was Vice President, Investor Relations for several years. Prior to this he was Vice President of Investor Relations, and then Chief Financial Officer of Global Services at Perkin Elmer. Before joining Perkin Elmer, Tommy spent eight years as a buy side analyst for TIAA-CREF focused on the medical technology & life science tools areas.
Michael Baldock, Chief Financial Officer of Abcam, said: "I am delighted to have Tommy joining us. His deep industry experience, significant investor relations expertise, and strong institutional investor and research analyst relationships are a major step forward for us. Tommy will be a real asset to Abcam and our investors as we continue to grow, differentiate ourselves in the marketplace, and deliver value for all our stakeholders."
Tommy Thomas commented: "I am very pleased to join Abcam at this important time in its evolution. The Company's customer-centric model focusing on new product innovation for researchers and clinicians in the life sciences industry is highly differentiated. I look forward to learning and telling our story as I build new friendships along the way."
About Abcam plc
As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission, faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers highly validated antibodies, assays and other research tools to address important targets in critical biological pathways.
Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.
Abcam's worldwide customer base of approximately 750,000 life science researchers uses Abcam's antibodies, reagents, biomarkers and assays. By actively listening to and collaborating with these researchers, the Company continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent programme of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with an industry-leading validation initiative, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Company has served customers in more than 130 countries. Abcam's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange ABC and its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ABCM.
Please visit corporate.abcam.com to find out more.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670705/Abcam_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Abcam plc
