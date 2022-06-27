"Rethink Creativity: How to Innovate, Inspire, and Thrive at Work" by Monica H. Kang Named Gold Winner in the 2022 Midwest Book Awards

Rethink Creativity: How to Innovate, Inspire, and Thrive at Work" by Monica H. Kang was named a Gold Winner as one of the best non-fiction books at the 32nd Annual Midwest Book Awards Gala on June 25, 2022.

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rethink Creativity: How to Innovate, Inspire, and Thrive at Work" by Monica H. Kang was named a Gold Winner as one of the best non-fiction books at the 32nd Annual Midwest Book Awards Gala on June 25, 2022. "Rethink Creativity" was selected as one of the three finalists for the best non-fiction book in the Education/Learning published in 2021. According to the Midwest Independent Publishers Association (MiPA), the award recognizes creativity in content and execution, quality, and the book's unique contribution to its subject area.

"Thank you for this honor! I wrote this book because I wanted to remind everyone that creativity is for all," said Kang. "I used to be stuck in my dream job in nuclear weapon security and I realized I needed to rethink how I thought about creativity. Creativity is not just about the arts, it's a way of living. I hope this book helps more people tap into that truth and how they could live their full creative potential no matter where they are."

Author Kang is a global expert in workplace creativity. As the Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox, InnovatorsBox Studios, and the author of the children's book "Have You Seen My Friends?: The Adventures of Creativity," she dedicates herself to making creativity and people development accessible skills for all. The second edition of Rethink Creativity published by Publish Your Purpose Press came out on October 21 with extended creative exercises, business stories, and creative illustrations inspiring readers to rethink creativity in life to thrive at work.

MiPA first organized the Midwest Book Awards in 1989, with the 32nd annual awards receiving 218 titles from 113 independent publishers from a 12-state region to compete for gold medals in 35 fiction and non-fiction categories. Entries were judged by a panel of librarians and booksellers throughout the Midwest. At the Annual Midwest Book Awards Gala on June 25, 2022, Rethink Creativity was selected as one of the 35 books to receive the Gold Winner Award.

MiPA aims to create an inclusive publishing community that shares educational resources, fosters networking connections, increases the quality of independent publishing coming out of the Midwest, and helps its member publishers grow.

"Rethink Creativity: How to Innovate, Inspire and Thrive at Work" book and audiobook are available worldwide. Find Rethink Creativity in English or Korean at your local bookstore. Learn more about the book and the author Kang at https://rethinkcreativity.co. If interested in inviting Kang to speak or share her story about the book, reach out to info@innovatorsbox.com.

Media Contact

Monica H. Kang, InnovatorsBox LLC, 2022560303, monica@innovatorsbox.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE InnovatorsBox LLC