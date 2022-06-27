Sense Fitness Announces New Website for Women's Yoga Wear and Men's Gym Apparel

Free shipping offered on orders of $75 or more
BATON ROUGE, La., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense Fitness is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website for women's yoga wear and men's gym apparel. The company well known for its sport leggings and premium performance activewear is offering customers free shipping for orders of $75 or more.
Sense Fitness is a rising fitness brand poised to compete with Nike, Gymshark and Under Armour that offers apparel that's not only practical for a workout but inspires with its fantastic visual appeal. The company is already the top supplier of women's leggings in the United States.
"I want to introduce my new website for women's yoga wear and men's gym apparel. I am devoted to helping people enjoy their yoga and fitness experiences, while feeling comfortable and fashionable," said CEO and founder Aaron Elzy.
The most popular styles of premium performance activewear from Sense Fitness include floral print high-waisted leggings, sports bras, Iron Club tank tops and SF Positive vibes sleeveless hoodies.
Sport leggings and activewear have become a mainstay for women's fitness and women's everyday lives. Sense Fitness understands this and has produced and designed some of the most comfortable and beautiful leggings for yoga and women on the go.
Sense Fitness offers quality activewear with the best materials. Fabrics move with you and keep you comfortable. All fabric wash well on cold settings and flat drying is recommended.
"Every day is another day to live your life to the fullest," added Elzy. "Our clothing is a celebration of what it truly means to be inspired. Be your best self and invite those around you to also enjoy the journey. Discover premium performance activewear with Sense Fitness."
Sense Fitness also offers wholesale prices to fitness centers for retail, as well as to small and large clothing boutiques.
To shop now and join their mailing list for exclusive offers and discounts, visit sensefitnessco.com.
Media Contact:
Aaron Elzy
1-225-341-0062
aaronelzy@sensefitnessco.com
SOURCE Sense Fitness, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.