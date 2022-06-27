The Courier and Other Tall Tales is a dramatic collection of short stories that both pulls at the heartstrings and gives a nod toward the mysterious

Recent release The Courier and Other Tall Tales from Page Publishing author Tom Badgett tells stories of a time gone by, with an eclectic group of characters who each must find their true selves to overcome life's strange and frequent obstacles. From a heroic new mom who must save her baby, to a farmer trying to forge a relationship with his successful son, each story offers a glimpse into how we muster the strength to do the amazing.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Badgett, a professional writer for radio and television news, documentary films, and technical magazines, has completed his new book The Courier and Other Tall Tales: an assortment of short stories that run the gamut of emotions and offer a somewhat magical window into a bygone era.

"Throughout my technical writing career, I also wrote short life observation pieces for myself," shares Badgett. "I called them 'snapshots.' Sometimes, it was poetry, sometimes prose. Now, fifteen years retired, I decided to delve into who these eclectic characters are, and what drives them to do something great."

"This collection is fiction, but some of these observations have factual basis; things I've seen, heard about, or experienced - things I've made a part of my real and imagined memories. (If I've used someone else's memories, I apologize now.) These characters have been with me, in some ways, for decades, and my hope is to give them new life on the page."

Published by Page Publishing, Tom Badgett's assortment of engaging tales will captivate readers and stay with them long after the stories have ended. Beautifully crafted and full of intense characters and spellbinding situations, Badgett shares a truly remarkable piece of storytelling that will delight and surprise.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "The Courier and Other Tall Tales" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing