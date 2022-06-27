Author LeRoy Martin's new book "Father Time and Other Rhymes" is a tale for children to learn their ABCs, how to tell time, what to do when the doorbell rings, and more

Recent release "Father Time and Other Rhymes" from Page Publishing author LeRoy Martin is a delightful tale for children that teaches their ABCs along with ways to be kind to one another in the simplest of ways.

MIDLAND, Mich., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeRoy Martin, a writer and poet with a wild imagination, has completed his new book "Father Time and Other Rhymes": a delightful children's tale that teaches reading and life skills.

"This book of Father Time and Other Rhymes is written so parents can read to their children and help them to be able to count, learn their ABCs and simple ways to be kind to others. Learn to mind and do what they have been told to do and how to be friends with others.

Father Time and Other Rhymes contains books 1 and 2; this will be the first book in this series to help the young people learn. The next series of books will show what can be seen on a farm, about animals and birds, plus many other things. So keep an eye out for the next books in this exciting new series of Father Time and Other Rhymes."

Published by Page Publishing, LeRoy Martin's playful tale, paired with vibrant illustrations, shows children how to count and learn their ABCs while being shown how to be kind to others.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful and educational work can purchase "Father Time and Other Rhymes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

