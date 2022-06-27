Dr. Michelle King-Huger, Ed.S.'s newly released "America's Battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic and Social Injustice" is a thought-provoking look into the year 2020

"America's Battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic and Social Injustice: Through the Eyes of the Disabled D.I.V.A. A Chronicle of Events" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Michelle King-Huger, Ed.S. is an engaging discussion of the societal and spiritual shifts that occurred in America beginning with the pandemic of 2020.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "America's Battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic and Social Injustice: Through the Eyes of the Disabled D.I.V.A. A Chronicle of Events": is the creation of published author Dr. Michelle King-Huger, Ed.S., a loving mother and native of Michigan who served for thirty years with the New York City Department of Education.

Dr. King-Huger shares, "America's Battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic and Social Injustice focuses on one of the most tumultuous, historical, and unforgettable times in America.

"The time period for the chronicle of events is between March 2020 and the end of the year. Dr. Michelle King-Huger, Ed.S. shares personal reflections from a cultural perspective upon how America dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and social injustice during this unprecedented time. The year also sparked racial upheaval which brought forth one of the most recent social injustice awakenings in our country in decades. This book continues to be relevant to situations in people's lives because it will always remain significant and purposeful in current society and culture.

"The book tracks the COVID-19 pandemic on a monthly basis—with numerical statistics, the changes we faced as Americans, and how our country handled the battle against this invisible enemy. America witnessed, through the age of modern technology and science, how racial and social disparities were prevalent during this pandemic. The 2020 year became a tempestuous and stormy one, full of protests and rallies because of how social injustices and systematic racism appeared to become even more visually evident in our country.

"Thought-provoking words, quotes, and poetry of Rep. John Lewis, Presidents Barack Obama and John F. Kennedy, Dylan Thomas, Maya Angelou, and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.— and these are just a few names that are included throughout the book. Heartfelt and opinionated words from fellow Americans are part of a relevant and qualitative survey. Dr. Michelle King-Huger, Ed.S offers suggestions and encouraging ideas for self-growth for your mind, body, and soul, along with biblical phrases that immerse the reader.

"America's Battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic and Social Injustice is a page-turner that you just don't want to put down!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Michelle King-Huger, Ed.S.'s new book explores the complexities and challenges that have rocked the world following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Dr. King-Huger presents a concise and articulate discussion within the pages of this engaging look into social history.

