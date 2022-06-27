Author Peter Sjoberg's new book "In God's Hands, We Grow" is a heartfelt collection of romantic, spiritual, and miscellaneous poetry

Recent release "In God's Hands, We Grow" from Page Publishing author Peter Sjoberg is a book of evocative poetry exploring love, faith, and the vicissitudes of human life.

ST. ROBERT, Mo. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter Sjoberg, a Maryland native and US Air Force veteran who worked as a civilian service instructor after retiring from over twenty years of active duty and now enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife, their four children, and seven grandchildren, has completed his new book "In God's Hands, We Grow": a deeply personal compilation of poems inspired by his love for his wife and family, his abiding faith, and observations on the modern human experience.

The author explains, "This book contains poems of different styles and varieties. I began writing love poems to my wife while stationed in Korea. Once I returned from Korea, my poems matured into a more Christian and miscellaneous type of work. After writing over one hundred Christian poems, I began to focus once again on poems stemming from my personal feelings. Although my Christian poems seem to be longer and more in-depth, I believe you will find value in all poems within.

The Christian poetry was formulated from my relationship with God at various times of my life. Furthermore, my Christian poems have narratives proceeding each poem explaining the motivation behind each work.

The love poems all stem from the separation from my family while stationed in Korea for a year. They convey a sense of longing and urgency that can only come from a place of despair. Some of my later miscellaneous works have the same tone to them.

The miscellaneous works contained within were written to share a more lighthearted look at life. They stem from the thoughts I had just going through normal day-to-day activities. I believe that the wondrous variety of poetry in this book makes it the perfect read reflecting one's daily thoughts and activities."

Published by Page Publishing, Peter Sjoberg's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid Christian and poetry readers.

