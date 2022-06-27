Author Dr. Lena Johnson's book "They May Laugh" is a heartwarming children's book that shares how it is okay to be different, but instills confidence in that uniqueness

Recent release "They May Laugh" from Page Publishing author Dr. Lena Johnson is an endearing book about a child who is different from others. Though the child is asked repeatedly about their choice of clothes, music and solitude, they answer simply that they are happy as they are.

ABERDEEN, Wash., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lena Johnson, a proud wife, mother, and dog mom from Washington, has completed her new book "They May Laugh": an uplifting children's book meant to instill confidence in young ones to be who they are unapologetically.

"Growing up is hard, and learning to be confident is even harder. This book follows a child through the school day where bullying occurs. See how they cope and show the world they are happy and confident in themselves."

Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Lena Johnson's heartwarming tale follows one child as they are asked about their choice of clothes, music and solitude. Without wavering the child confidently answers that they are who they are. This vibrantly illustrated book will instill the value of self-worth in children and encourage them to step out into the world as they are, because the only opinion that matters is their own.

Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "They May Laugh" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

