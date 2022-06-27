You Can Thrive Both as a Professional and as an Individual

Xulon Press presents a map to the crossroads of faith and corporate success.
DURANGO, Colo. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors C. Marsh Bull and Karen Wilson offer perspective born of experience in Saving the Corporate Animal, One Soul at a Time($15.99, paperback, 9781662851308; $7.99, e-book, 9781662851315).
After many years as a corporate executive, Marsh began to feel that there must be more to life than the constant rat race of his career. It took a personal journey of discovery to find his God-given purpose on earth, a sense of purpose he hopes to share with others seeking "more".
"I was inspired to help other men, but also women, understand the corporate world more clearly. I also wanted to help men especially discover they have a God-given purpose on earth and following it leads to peace and joy," said Marsh.
C. Marsh Bull has worked for several Fortune 500 companies and currently runs a 501c3 non-profit, the Men's Group Foundation, Inc. He has earned both a BA in Marketing and an Executive MBA in Management. Marsh resides with his wife, Peggy, in Durango, CO, where he devotes his time to family, community and men's ministry. He is a founder of the Boys & Girls Club and supports community efforts helping the homeless and creating affordable housing.
Karen Wilson has written articles, white papers, and blogs helping her clients build strong brands and grow their customer base.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Saving the Corporate Animal, One Soul at a Time is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
C. Marsh Bull, Salem Author Services, 206-683-8279, mensgrouptopics@gmail.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.