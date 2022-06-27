You Can Thrive Both as a Professional and as an Individual

Xulon Press presents a map to the crossroads of faith and corporate success.

DURANGO, Colo. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors C. Marsh Bull and Karen Wilson offer perspective born of experience in Saving the Corporate Animal, One Soul at a Time($15.99, paperback, 9781662851308; $7.99, e-book, 9781662851315).

After many years as a corporate executive, Marsh began to feel that there must be more to life than the constant rat race of his career. It took a personal journey of discovery to find his God-given purpose on earth, a sense of purpose he hopes to share with others seeking "more".

"I was inspired to help other men, but also women, understand the corporate world more clearly. I also wanted to help men especially discover they have a God-given purpose on earth and following it leads to peace and joy," said Marsh.

C. Marsh Bull has worked for several Fortune 500 companies and currently runs a 501c3 non-profit, the Men's Group Foundation, Inc. He has earned both a BA in Marketing and an Executive MBA in Management. Marsh resides with his wife, Peggy, in Durango, CO, where he devotes his time to family, community and men's ministry. He is a founder of the Boys & Girls Club and supports community efforts helping the homeless and creating affordable housing.

Karen Wilson has written articles, white papers, and blogs helping her clients build strong brands and grow their customer base.

