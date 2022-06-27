Lynn A. Bristow a.k.a Lynn A. Russo, RN's new book "Driving Well" is a functional opus aiding truckers and ordinary drivers to live a healthier and safer road life

Recent release "Driving Well" from Page Publishing author Lynn A. Bristow a.k.a Lynn A. Russo, RN is a comprehensive read on diabetes for the benefit of drivers, especially the truckers.

LANCASTER, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynn A. Bristow a.k.a Lynn A. Russo, RN; a seasoned and devoted nurse, and former certified diabetes educator; has completed her new book "Driving Well": a potent material inspiring drivers to be their healthier best while on the road. It presents an elaborated discussion on important topics such as; diabetes, safety measures for one's self and other people, and self-care knowledge.

Russo shares, "Driving Well is a book filled with inspiration, education, and safe suggestions to maintain a healthy lifestyle with the difficult task of being a professional truck driver who may have diabetes or be at risk for developing diabetes.

It is a great read, including interviews from truck drivers and their family members. A great read for anyone who drives on our roads."

Published by Page Publishing, Lynn A. Bristow a.k.a Lynn A. Russo, RN's educational work encourages every driver to take control of their lifestyle and avoid developing health conditions that could ruin not just their source of income but also good days with their loved ones.

This read will make a great resource for those who want to widen their knowledge about diabetes.

Readers who wish to experience this highly motivational work can purchase "Driving Well" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

