Author Seniqa Smith's new book "Pre-K: Where I Started" is a colorful tool to help prepare young children to ensure all students begin school at the same level

Recent release "Pre-K: Where I Started" from Page Publishing author Seniqa Smith is a delightful and educational guide for young readers to learn basic academic principles such as counting to ten and the ABC's. Smith's intention is to prepare younger readers and provide a foundation of knowledge that can be built upon through formal education in schools.

VALLEY GRANDE, Ala., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniqa Smith, a pre-K teacher, has completed her new book "Pre-K: Where I Started": a charming narrative to help children prepare to enter school by teaching subjects in a fun and creative way.

"'Pre-K: Where I Started' is designed to put every kindergarten and first-grade student on their grade level and to ensure that a three–four-year-old child learns the basics of school before they enter," shares Smith. "This book will help young readers learn the basics of pre-K and kindergarten. It will ensure that every child will be on grade level before reaching third grade."

Published by Page Publishing, Seniqa Smith's informative tale will teach a wide variety of topics, from colors, to shapes, and even words that rhyme together. Accompanied with bright and vibrant artwork, readers of all ages will be able to follow along and enjoy this educational journey.

