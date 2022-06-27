What a Privilege, to be a Sweet-Smelling Savor to Our Lord!

Xulon Press presents lessons in spiritual hygiene.
GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author J. Clark Melvin inspires readers to become a delight in the nostrils of God in Spiritual Fragrances ($16.99, paperback, 9781662851285; $7.99, e-book, 9781662851292).
Melvin enriches readers with a variety of writing styles, from devotions to inspirational poetry, as a refreshing reminder of God's intention to saturate man with His effervescence (character). Utilizing the imagery of fragrance, she encourages readers to take action to fulfill God's expectations for His children.
"Follow us as we explore the nuances of God's eau de parfum, which carries an irresistible and eternal aroma! Use liberally!" said Melvin.
J. Clark Melvin is a native of Pennsylvania who currently resides in Virginia with her family. She is a lover of God and His people, always seeking to uplift and build up the Kingdom. As a mouthpiece, she loves to speak and write the inspirations of life – sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ through the practicality of proclamation and demonstration. Spending time with her family consists of lavishing her husband, three grown children and five grandchildren with the love of God.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Spiritual Fragrances is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
J. Clark Melvin, Salem Author Services, 571-208-4739, info@jclarkmelvin.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
