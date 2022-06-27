Ethel Lois Brooks Harris's newly released "Whisper" is a nurturing message of God's promise to all

"Whisper" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ethel Lois Brooks Harris is an engaging collection of reflective writings that will inspire and encourage readers to take time to focus on God throughout the day.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Whisper": a heartfelt message of God's love. "Whisper" is the creation of published author Ethel Lois Brooks Harris, who has a degree from the University of Alabama and Central Texas College. She enlisted in the United States Army in 1979, where she served twenty years, retiring in 1999. She retired from the Alabama Department of Labor in 2021. She is the wife of a loving husband, Minister Henry Harris; the proud mother of one son, Terrence, who is also an analytical thinker; and the proud grandmother to Cameron.

Harris shares, "Oftentimes, a still small voice would come to Lois and whisper words of inspiration and encouragement concerning circumstances surrounding her.

"Ultimately, she began to record what she heard. Over a time, those thoughts became well seasoned to formulate a collection of thought-provoking poetry.

"Whisper will cause you to journey away from "what is" to a place where serenity reigns."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ethel Lois Brooks Harris's new book is a message of comfort for body, mind, and spirit.

Harris shares in hopes of empowering others, whether they are new or established believers, to lean into God for comfort during moments of trial and triumph.

