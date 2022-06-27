Hans H. Schallig's newly released "A Long Journey" is a compelling look into the personal experiences of a young child in World War II

"A Long Journey: From Concentration Camp to Freedom in America" from Christian Faith Publishing author Hans H. Schallig is an emotionally charged look into the author's memories of life in three camps and the shock that arose when a loving family finally made it to America following World War II's end.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Long Journey: From Concentration Camp to Freedom in America": a gripping journey of survival and building anew. "A Long Journey: From Concentration Camp to Freedom in America" is the creation of published author Hans H. Schallig, who was born on Java, Indonesia, in a town called Cirebon. Indonesia was one of the colonies of the Netherlands called Dutch East Indies. After the war, his family moved to the United States where he received most of his education, graduating from Oregon State University with a BS in business and technology. He joined Battelle-Northwest Laboratories for two years and then decided to run his own business in addition to performing contract research projects. He is now retired and lives in Lebanon, Oregon, and is a widower with four children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Schallig shares, "This is a story of a three-year-old caught up in the horrors of World War II. The 'quiet time' in the Dutch East Indies, now called Indonesia, was replaced by the ravages of war and Japanese concentration camps. We spent three and a half years in three horrid camps. My mother was responsible for three children, including myself and Grandma. We ate any creeping or sliming creature trying to stay alive until we were saved by two atomic bombs.

"The Indonesians declared independence on August 17, 1945. Our family was then endangered by murdering youth gangs who roamed the island of Java. We could not go back to our plantation. My father saw handwriting on the wall and immediately began the process to immigrate to the United States. This was very difficult since we were stateless. He was arrested and jailed for allegedly being a Nazi sympathizer without any due process.

"We finally received the requisite papers to board the American President Lines ship The Jefferson. We sailed to the United States in March and arrived at San Pedro in April after a five-week journey at sea. Our family experienced culture shock when we finally came ashore.

"My long journey is a story of all the funny things I did as I grew up, including adventures in a Dutch colony and learning to be an American. You will have fun when you read my exploits with successes and many surprising endings. We hope that you will appreciate the American dream I realized in my long journey."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hans H. Schallig's new book takes readers back to a troubled and uncertain time to follow a young man's journey to freedom in America.

Schallig offers a fine balance of nostalgic memories with family and richly detailed historical accounts that paint a vivid picture.

