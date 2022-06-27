Prof. Joe Arthur's newly released "Do You Remember the Last Dragon of the Sea?" is an enjoyable and imaginative tale of a lonely dragon with an unexpected fate

"Do You Remember the Last Dragon of the Sea?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Prof. Joe Arthur is a charming tale that offers an important message of conservation efforts and the need for protecting all living things with an imaginative twist of romance.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Do You Remember the Last Dragon of the Sea?": a fun, yet informative, children's tale. "Do You Remember the Last Dragon of the Sea?" is the creation of published author Prof. Joe Arthur, a highly-recognized educator and hard-core environmentalist. Prof. Arthur obtained a BA in Special and Elementary Education from Dowling College and an MS in Secondary Education from Long Island University C. W. Post Campus. He was awarded his Professorship in Physical Science from Anne Arundel Community College after many years of service there.
Prof. Arthur shares, "In this story—which is part of Prof. J. Arthur's Sea Kids series—we find Mr. Marcus telling a story that was told to him not so long ago. It is the story of The Last Dragon of the Sea, or perhaps and hopefully it is not necessarily the very last one. In this story, Joe helps young people discover that most fears are not as bad as they are first thought to be and that we are never really as alone as we think we are.
"In this hopeful and joyful story, Joe helps young people develop their imagination and think about the fact that extinction is forever, and that there are good things that we can do to help prevent that end. All are welcomed and even invited to escape to this world and time when there were still dragons. This may be a hard lesson, but this is told in such an action-packed, fun way that the learners are emersed in this story, and not aware that they are making important discoveries until that moment when they wake from this visit from this seashore of the last dragon of the sea.
"Perhaps after reading this story, you will remember the last dragon of the sea, and you too will want to keep all the living things the way they are intended to be.
"Stay healthy, grow strong, be the miracle, and may G-d's love be with you, always."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prof. Joe Arthur's new book will entertain the imagination while planting a seed of hope for future generations.
Prof. Joe Arthur's passion for education and the natural world is apparent within the pages of this captivating juvenile fiction.
Consumers can purchase "Do You Remember the Last Dragon of the Sea?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Do You Remember the Last Dragon of the Sea?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
