Author Allen Daugherty's new book "It's Not WHAT Things You See, It's HOW You See Things!" encourages readers to view themselves through a fresh lens

Recent release "It's Not WHAT Things You See, It's HOW You See Things!" from Page Publishing author Allen Daugherty is an engaging self-help book ideal for readers looking to adjust their outlook on life.

CRIMORA, Va., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allen Daugherty, who lives in Crimora, Virginia, has completed his new book "It's Not WHAT Things You See, It's HOW You See Things!": an insightful and intriguing guide that helps readers introspect and discover new ways to view themselves. This compelling work deals with many issues that plague people in every walk of life.

Author Allen Daugherty discusses his work, writing, "Personally, I think the truths in this book are needed more now than just about ever in the history of our great country. Please read this with an open mind and open heart. I write all my books in a very conversational style with few big words (because I do not know many). I use a little humor at times, but I am taking what we discuss in this book very seriously. By time you finish reading this book, I guarantee you will discover some things about yourselves and others that can be beneficial. Use the principles to raise your children and influence your friends. I am hoping that you and I can play a role in our nation's healing process."

Published by Page Publishing, Allen Daugherty's meaningful work highlights the importance of working together to solve problems, allowing readers to open their eyes and see why things are the way they are and how they can see things differently to bring about the change that the world so desperately needs.

