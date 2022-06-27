Author Allen Daugherty's new book "It's Not WHAT Things You See, It's HOW You See Things!" encourages readers to view themselves through a fresh lens

Recent release "It's Not WHAT Things You See, It's HOW You See Things!" from Page Publishing author Allen Daugherty is an engaging self-help book ideal for readers looking to adjust their outlook on life.
CRIMORA, Va., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allen Daugherty, who lives in Crimora, Virginia, has completed his new book "It's Not WHAT Things You See, It's HOW You See Things!": an insightful and intriguing guide that helps readers introspect and discover new ways to view themselves. This compelling work deals with many issues that plague people in every walk of life.
Author Allen Daugherty discusses his work, writing, "Personally, I think the truths in this book are needed more now than just about ever in the history of our great country. Please read this with an open mind and open heart. I write all my books in a very conversational style with few big words (because I do not know many). I use a little humor at times, but I am taking what we discuss in this book very seriously. By time you finish reading this book, I guarantee you will discover some things about yourselves and others that can be beneficial. Use the principles to raise your children and influence your friends. I am hoping that you and I can play a role in our nation's healing process."
Published by Page Publishing, Allen Daugherty's meaningful work highlights the importance of working together to solve problems, allowing readers to open their eyes and see why things are the way they are and how they can see things differently to bring about the change that the world so desperately needs.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "It's Not WHAT Things You See, It's HOW You See Things!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.