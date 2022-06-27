Author Joshua Tavernier's book "Senior Year: The Next Chapter" is an engaging work of romantic fiction following a young man's journey from paralyzing grief to new love

Recent release "Senior Year: The Next Chapter" from Page Publishing author Joshua Tavernier is a heartwarming novel introducing Cameron, a college senior unable to move past the death of his high school sweetheart four years prior. When he meets Jenny, a fellow student who reminds him of his lost love; will Cameron decide to overcome his despair and open his heart to the possibility of loving again?

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua Tavernier, an Indiana native and father of three who graduated from Bethel College and enjoys vacationing with his children, has completed his new book "Senior Year: The Next Chapter": a poignant tale of love, loss, and faith in a happier future.

Life has a way of taking a tragedy and turning things into a blessing. As Cameron tries to navigate through life after losing the woman he loved so dearly, he finds himself falling for somebody and vice versa. But will his conscience stop him from creating something amazing as shocking revelations reveal themselves that intertwine the past with the present?

Published by Page Publishing, Joshua Tavernier's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid romantic fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Senior Year: The Next Chapter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing