Author John Memeo's new book "One Slap for Justice" is a captivating novel that follows an easygoing lawyer whose life takes an unexpected turn

Recent release "One Slap for Justice" from Page Publishing author John Memeo introduces Caden Travers, an easygoing lawyer who abandons urban living and relocates with his wife, Courtney, to a small town. Tragically, Courtney was killed in an automobile accident by a habitual drunk driver released from jail and driving on a suspended license, while an earlier romantic relationship from Caden's past now fuels a moral dilemma as men begin to die under mysterious circumstances.

PALO CEDRO, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Memeo, author of "Unwinding the Twelve Karat Ticker: The Secret of Morley Mountain," has completed his new book "One Slap for Justice": An intriguing and suspenseful novel that follows Caden Travers, who remains haunted by the horrible night his wife was killed, and his anger toward the legal system that repeatedly freed her killer.

Caden's life takes an unexpected turn when his college sweetheart and former lover, Jennifer, wants to reconnect. He learns that Jennifer's younger sister, Amber, was the victim of a brutal assault by a group of men. Caden is shocked to learn that the criminal investigation was dropped, and the men were never charged.

Amber became unstable and fled the country, believing her attackers were pursuing her and intent on harming her again. Amber confided in her sister, there is a way for the nightmare to end. Jennifer fears Amber has become suicidal. Caden, however, isn't convinced suicide is what Amber has in mind.

Caden soon discovers men previously acquainted with Amber have perished under curious, wince-inducing circumstances. A mysterious blonde woman resembling Amber has also seemingly appeared from nowhere, and Caden is convinced she is not only connected to Amber's past but the dead men as well. Caden is also convinced, more men will die unless he acts. However, the more Caden learns about the men, the more he becomes emotionally and morally torn.

Published by Page Publishing, John Memeo's thought-provoking tale follows Caden as he inches closer to the truth, learning more about the men who assaulted Amber. He finds himself grappling with his own past and future as he struggles to answer a simple question: What is justice?

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "One Slap for Justice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time- consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing