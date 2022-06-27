Author David Muto's new book "Bigtooth" is an adventurous tale taking readers back to the Stone Age when humans were not at the top of the food chain

Recent release "Bigtooth" from Page Publishing author David Muto is an epic first installment following three men in the Stone Age as they fought, each day, for survival. At a time when humans and sabre toothed tigers roamed the same land looking for similar food, there was no sure fire winner.

OCEANVIEW, De. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Muto, a retired mechanical engineer who enjoys working with gemstones and fossils, has completed his new book "Bigtooth": a compelling fictional tale taking readers back in time to the Stone Age.

"Imagine growing up in a dense jungle where just getting a meal every day is a challenge. Jungles have all sorts of hazards like poisonous snakes, spiders, and poisonous plants. Now, mix in some large predators like the saber-toothed tiger and the boa constrictor, and one could well imagine how dangerous the jungle could be. One thing is for sure, all of us need to eat. Humans have the advantage now. With technology they can easily kill even the largest predators.

This fictional story takes us back to Stone Age times when there were at least two species of primate that had high enough intelligence to defend themselves against predators like the saber-toothed tiger. The saber-toothed tiger went extinct about 10,000 years ago. Humans and tigers lived in the same areas of the world at the same time. There must have been competition for food. The only weapons humans had, were simple spears and flint knives. This is the first in a series about the adventures of Ug, Human and Gorm Neanderthal."

Published by Page Publishing, David Muto's adventurous tale follows three men of the Stone Age when their only weapons may not be a match for the power of their cohabitator, the sabre toothed tiger.

