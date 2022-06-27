Darren O. Salmon's newly released "God Breathed...The Journey" is a rich celebration of one man's journey of spiritual and personal growth

"God Breathed...The Journey" from Christian Faith Publishing author Darren O. Salmon is an enjoyable arrangement of poetry and personal reflections that brings readers on a journey of determined faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Breathed...The Journey": a heartfelt message of hope. "God Breathed...The Journey" is the creation of published author Darren O. Salmon, a loving husband and native of Jamaica.

Salmon shares, "God Breathed: The Journey chronicles Darren Salmon's journey as a Christian spoken word poet—from his initial dialogue with God where he gets the call, to the triumphs and trials of his Christian walk, to becoming well known within his community as a professional poet. This book is a poetry book unlike any other, with poetry that fuses biblical principles with authentic occurrences from the author's life. It is inspiring and thought-provoking, yet beautiful in its simplicity. Reading it will take you on the very journey the author traveled and possibly motivate you to start a ministry of your own."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darren O. Salmon's new book will encourage readers in their own walk of faith through its tone of sincerity.

Salmon shares in hopes of empowering others and bringing them closer to God.

Consumers can purchase "God Breathed...The Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "God Breathed...The Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing