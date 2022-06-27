Author Gayle Lynn's new book "Serial Killer Eyes" is the first in a saga of survival for a young woman beginning a new life after a dark and horrific past

Recent release "Serial Killer Eyes" from Page Publishing author Gayle Lynn is the first in a saga and is a spellbinding work of fiction introducing Santee Smith, a gifted young woman haunted by her nightmarish childhood even while welcomed into a large and loving family. Can this extraordinary survivor overcome her demons enough to open her heart to happiness?

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gayle Lynn, an avid reader, storyteller, and lifelong resident of the upper Midwest who spends her winters in the Southwest with her family and dogs, has completed her new book "Serial Killer Eyes," the first in a saga: a gripping and potent thriller that keeps the pages turning until its stunning conclusion.

Physically, sexually, and mentally abused as a child, Santee Smith is a tortured soul still coping with the demons that pursue her.

Santee attracts people and animals like a magnet. Her instinctive nurturing ability was beaten out of her before she was eight years old. Now she is learning how to interact, care, and love again.

Her psychic abilities have a profound effect on everyone she touches. She has the uncanny ability to connect with both people and animals in most unusual ways.

Published by Page Publishing, Gayle Lynn's engrossing book

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Serial Killer Eyes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

