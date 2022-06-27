Author Lillian Rozanski's new book "Nursery Stories: Gramma's Version" is a collection of classic children's tales with clever and unsuspecting twists

Recent release "Nursery Stories: Gramma's Version" from Page Publishing author Lillian Rozanski is a collection of three charming children's stories that contain valuable lessons for all readers.

ELGIN, Ill., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lillian Rozanski, who lives in Illinois, has completed her new book "Nursery Stories: Gramma's Version": a memorable and entertaining collection of short children's stories that allow young readers and listeners to follow along as various characters work to solve their unique problems.

Author Lillian Rozanski discusses her work, sharing, "The three main characters of this book all have serious problems. Each one is determined to solve their problem. To do this takes them into a series of unusual ways. By trial and error, they come up with a rewarding solution."

Published by Page Publishing, Lillian Rozanski's cheerful tale provides engaging and uplifting for young readers and listeners.

Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Nursery Stories: Gramma's Version" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing