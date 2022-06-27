Author Epi Tapia's new book " EPI'S COOK BOOK ABCD" is an exciting cook book of endearing recipes that bring up memories of delicious food

Recent release " EPI'S COOK BOOK ABCD" from Page Publishing author Epi Tapia is a collection of recipes from friends, family and clients that bring to light memories of meals past.

VISTA, Calif. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epi Tapia, a career cosmetologist and member of the San Diego Cosmetology board with his own boutique salon, has completed his new book " EPI'S COOK BOOK ABC": a collection of endearing recipes.

"Today started as any other day, with the exception that today, I was getting a typewriter to start my cookbook. On May 10, 2013, my wife was looking for a recipe for a jalapeño quiche to prepare for Mother's Day, May 12. As my wife was looking for this recipe, she looked through this big pile of papers. She made a "throw-away pile" and a "keep pile." I had an "aha" moment, much like Oprah has from time to time; most of you can relate too. My thought was something like, This one man's trash is another man's treasure, recipes that endearing clients and friends had given us throughout the years. And as I picked up the pile and looking and reading through the recipes, this flood of memories surrounded me; the pile she has gathered is 90 percent recipes. I am one short of 100. Wow!."

Published by Page Publishing, Epi Tapia's family friendly recipe book brings readers back to their childhood favorites and inspires them to make new memories around food.

Readers who wish to experience this delicious work can purchase " EPI'S COOK BOOK ABCD" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing