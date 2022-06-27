Author Bill Girvin's new book "Cast It All to the Wind: Overland to Machu Picchu" shares the author's journey from San Jose, California, to Machu Picchu, Peru

Recent release "Cast It All to the Wind: Overland to Machu Picchu" from Page Publishing author Bill Girvin is an insightful memoir that shares the author's incredible adventure of a lifetime, hitchhiking and taking buses and trains going overland from San Jose, California, all the way to Machu Picchu, Peru.

CARMICHAEL, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Girvin, who resides in Carmichael, California, has completed his new book "Cast It All to the Wind: Overland to Machu Picchu": a gripping and potent memoir that follows the author's trek from San Jose, California, to Machu Picchu, Peru.

Author Bill Girvin traversed thousands of miles through areas where he didn't speak the language or understand the customs. It was all so different from what he knew. He caught a few hours of sleep when he could, constantly driven by a quest to reach his destination before his money was gone and he would have no way to make it home. Ahead lay desert wastelands, unimaginable illnesses, dense jungles, and eventually the towering frozen mountains of the Andes. Along the way, he made new friends and visited old friends, all while trying to avoid those trying to steal what little he had.

Bill Girvin introduces his compelling work, writing, "From a young age, I had suspected I was different in many ways than most other people. I didn't know this for a fact but believed it to be true. I wasn't necessarily smarter, wealthier, or happier than they might be—just different. Some suggested my priorities were backward, that I was confused about life, a wandering soul jumping around like a leapfrog in a pond."

Published by Page Publishing, Bill Girvin's impactful memoir invites readers to discover what could drive someone to take such risks, going all that distance along, just to see the Lost City of the Incas. This is the true story of the common man who was living his dreams, hoping to find himself and visit civilizations much different from where he came. Doing that, he'd find out just how fortunate he'd always been.

