Author Andrew Hersom's new book "The Rise of Hope" is a spellbinding thriller and the eagerly anticipated second volume in his riveting To Dance with God series

Recent release "The Rise of Hope: A Novel about the Meaning of Suffering" from Page Publishing author Andrew Hersom is a mesmerizing juxtaposition of darkness and light, despair and hope in the story of a baby girl born into evil yet destined to bring hope and salvation to the world.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew Hersom, a passionate author who began writing novels and short stories in prison for other convicts to better understand his own vices, has completed his new book "The Rise of Hope: A Novel about the Meaning of Suffering": a gripping and potent novel inspired by a desire to explore how the light of divine grace works for the good of those who believe.

The child demon hunter "Hope" Davis officially didn't exist. Born to her teenage mother in the seedy red-light district of Fresno California's Hookers row, there was no record of her birth. That was how her mother and her mother's pimp wanted it. Her fate was to follow in her mother's streetwalking footsteps, but heaven had other plans when crimson tears fell from Hope's preternatural eyes. She would soon hunt the dark spirits who cursed her ancestors. The day Hope's blood crying cousins, Jojo and Ruthy Fitzpatrick found her, everything in her life and theirs would change forever. Only a little girl, she would learn to light up the evil of her family's curse by making the ultimate sacrifice to save other children like her from the fallen angel Koinos the Profane.

Book Two in the To Dance with God saga stands alone and takes the reader beyond Rome County, Kentucky to California in a spiritual thriller that gathers the children of the blood to war against an ancient evil hellbent on bringing Armageddon.

And this time, not all the blood criers would survive.

