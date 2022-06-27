Author Andrew Hersom's new book "The Rise of Hope" is a spellbinding thriller and the eagerly anticipated second volume in his riveting To Dance with God series

Recent release "The Rise of Hope: A Novel about the Meaning of Suffering" from Page Publishing author Andrew Hersom is a mesmerizing juxtaposition of darkness and light, despair and hope in the story of a baby girl born into evil yet destined to bring hope and salvation to the world.
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew Hersom, a passionate author who began writing novels and short stories in prison for other convicts to better understand his own vices, has completed his new book "The Rise of Hope: A Novel about the Meaning of Suffering": a gripping and potent novel inspired by a desire to explore how the light of divine grace works for the good of those who believe.
The child demon hunter "Hope" Davis officially didn't exist. Born to her teenage mother in the seedy red-light district of Fresno California's Hookers row, there was no record of her birth. That was how her mother and her mother's pimp wanted it. Her fate was to follow in her mother's streetwalking footsteps, but heaven had other plans when crimson tears fell from Hope's preternatural eyes. She would soon hunt the dark spirits who cursed her ancestors. The day Hope's blood crying cousins, Jojo and Ruthy Fitzpatrick found her, everything in her life and theirs would change forever. Only a little girl, she would learn to light up the evil of her family's curse by making the ultimate sacrifice to save other children like her from the fallen angel Koinos the Profane.
Book Two in the To Dance with God saga stands alone and takes the reader beyond Rome County, Kentucky to California in a spiritual thriller that gathers the children of the blood to war against an ancient evil hellbent on bringing Armageddon.
And this time, not all the blood criers would survive.
Published by Page Publishing, Andrew Hersom's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid supernatural thriller readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Rise of Hope: A Novel about the Meaning of Suffering" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.