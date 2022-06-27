Author Linda Howard Senior's new book "Mirrors of Joy and Pain" is an uplifting collection of poetry inspired by family, faith, and the vicissitudes of human life

Recent release "Mirrors of Joy and Pain" from Page Publishing author Linda Howard Senior is a deeply personal compilation of poems drawn from her love of family, the wonders of nature, and thoughtful commentary on the rewards and challenges of modern life.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linda Howard Senior, a married mother, grandmother, and devoted advocate for youth, has completed her new book "Mirrors of Joy and Pain": an evocative collection of poetry derived from religious beliefs, true-to-life personal experiences, and social issues of the day.

Author Linda Howard Senior, in her first completed book of poetry, "Mirrors of Joy and Pain", credits as a primary source of inspiration her family: husband, Carl; sons, Carl Jr., Clayton, Corey; and daughter, Cicely. Her themes have been drawn from every aspect of life, the ups and downs, the challenges, and blessings. Throughout her life, she has been bolstered by faith in God. Even as a very young girl, Linda embraced the desire to overcome the challenges and stay the course for the sake of family. She is thankful for the family with which God has so generously blessed her. She knows it would not have been possible without God's help, and she would have missed so much. Her family has expanded to include grandchildren, Clayton III, Coriona, Miles, Layla, and Mason.

Published by Page Publishing, Linda Howard Senior's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid poetry readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Mirrors of Joy and Pain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing